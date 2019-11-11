Rep Sheet Roundup: Swizz Beatz Signs With UTA

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Beatz boxed

Swizz Beatz has signed with UTA. In February, UTA Artist Space hosted his group exhibition Dreamweavers, which drew thousands of visitors, among them Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams. Beatz, née Kasseem Dean, co-founded with wife Alicia Keys the emerging artist-focused The Dean Collection, which hosts the No Commission Art Fair, and he also has served on the Brooklyn Museum's Board of Trustees since 2015.

"I am excited to continue creating history with the UTA team!" Beatz said in a statement. "What we did with Dreamweavers was just a peek into where we want to go with the creativity. 'Let the creatives create' is the cornerstone of what myself and The Dean Collection are built on, and with UTA as my partner I know my wings will span even further to do just that…create!"

As a music producer, he has sold more than 350 million records in the U.S., including his 2018 album Poison, which featured Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Lil Wayne and Nas. Last year, he and Keys received the Recording Academy's Producers & Engineers Wing Award for their contributions to the music community.

"Swizz has an intuitive understanding of the cultural landscape and is a true cultural pioneer across the intersection of art, music and business," UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement. "He was the driving force behind the success of our Dreamweavers exhibition, and we look forward to working together to bring more innovative projects to life."

Beatz's philanthropy work includes serving as the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation's first global ambassador and frequently performing at fundraisers for the Bronx Charter School of the Arts, the American Cancer Society and Boost Mobile RockCorps. He also supports the Gordon Parks Foundation, Children's Rights and Keys' Keep a Child Alive.

Beatz continues to be managed by Monique Blake of his own Swizz Beatz Productions.

Speaking of which

UTA has announced a large round of promotions:

Nine new agents:

Music: Tessie Lammle, James Masters, Daniel McCartney, Ron Perks, Angie Rance and Chris Visconti

Television talent: Lucas Barnes

Independent film: John McGrath

Speakers: Kristen Cena

Five new executives:

UTA Foundation: Allyson Chung and Ally Diamond

UTA Marketing: Rachel Hall and Caroline Long

UTA IQ: Brendan Mulroy

The agency also promoted a dozen employees to coordinator in music, speakers, fine arts, independent film, emerging platforms, video games, corporate communications, digital talent and brand partnerships across its Los Angeles, New York and London offices.

"We're incredibly proud of this outstanding group of colleagues," UTA co-president David Kramer said in a statement. "Each of them personifies exceptional performance and commitment to client service. We're especially pleased that the vast majority of our new agents and executives began their careers at UTA as assistants, which is a reflection of our commitment to developing and fostering the growth of young professionals. As we continue to grow all aspects of our business, they will all play an integral role in driving our future success."

Not to be outdone

Paradigm has promoted attorney April Perroni to senior vp business affairs as well as head of business affairs for its talent and literary divisions.

Since joining the agency in 2008, Perroni has negotiated film, television, media rights and new media deals for Paradigm's actors, writers, directors and producers, including Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Cox, Wendell Pierce, Gabriel Byrne, Hayden Christensen, Ed Sheeran, Kacey Musgraves and The Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis.

"April is a talented attorney, a respected colleague and a trusted friend," general counsel Craig Wagner, to whom Perroni will report, said in a statement. "Her dedication to our clients and helping to safeguard their visions and goals is extraordinary. It's with great pride that we celebrate her taking this next step in her career here."

Perroni, who is based in the Beverly Hills office, hails from Morrison, New York, and is an alumna of Vassar College and New York Law School. Her philanthropic work includes mentoring through The Fulfillment Fund, volunteering with the Esperanza Immigrant Rights Project (for which she serves as guardian ad litem and represents immigrant children in court) and founding April's Trees, which provides Christmas trees for L.A. families in need. She lives in Laurel Canyon with her husband, John, and their 3-year-old daughter.

"Paradigm is my home, and it's an honor to be entrusted with this leadership role," Perroni said in a statement. "I've been incredibly privileged to have the guidance and support of Craig Wagner, [agency chair and CEO] Sam Gores and the best business affairs team in the business, and I look forward to the many successes to come."

Team Logan 4ever

Chris Lowell has left WME for ICM Partners. The actor has played Bash on all three seasons of Netflix's GLOW, and his other major television credits include Epix's Graves, Fox's Enlisted, ABC's Private Practice (his receptionist-turned-midwife character, Dell, also appeared on two Grey's Anatomy episodes) and Veronica Mars, in which he played Veronica's most normal boyfriend, Piz. He made his screen debut as a regular on ABC's Life as We Know It, and his film credits include Up in the Air and The Help.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

