Rep Sheet Roundup: UTA Launches Podcast Network Ramble With Cadence13

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

From video to audio

UTA has teamed with podcast and media company Cadence13 to launch Ramble, a podcast network specializing in digital talent. In addition to helping digital stars create new audio content, Ramble will feature already-established hits like Rhett and Link's Ear Biscuits, #Viral with Natalie Alzate, Curious with Josh Peck, Hannah Hart's Hannahlyze This and Flula Borg's Boom Time.

"As we evaluated the podcast business landscape, we noticed there wasn't a singular home for digital talent," said Oren Rosenbaum, who leads UTA's emerging platforms division. "Cadence13 was one of the first podcast networks to understand the intrinsic value of digital talent and will be the perfect partner as we continue to build out this unique platform with more creators."

Befitting its early-adopter reputation, UTA has a dedicated podcast division that represents popular podcast networks like Wondery and HowStuffWorks and talent including Ira Glass, Sarah Koenig and Anna Faris. The agency also has helped podcasts such as 2 Dope Queens, My Favorite Murder and Comedy Bang Bang, expand its IP into TV series, international tours and endorsements. The agency will similarly work to expand opportunities for Ramble network members beyond the podcasting platform.

Another cutting edge company

WME has signed foodie brand The Infatuation, whose platforms include a website, newsletter, app, Instagram and texts. The service recently purchased Zagat from Google and plans to update the old-school dining guide for the digital age.

The Infatuation's canny grasp of Instagram includes expanding its Story content to regular features that include "Restaurant Review Ride-Alongs," "Top 10 Fridays," "Cheat Codes," "100 Things To Eat Before You Die" and "The Great Debate." Its IRL expansion includes curating its own food festival, Eeeeeatscon, whose first edition was held in Santa Monica's Barker Hanger on May 19. The New York edition will take place Oct. 6 in Forest Hills Stadium.

WME will help The Infatuation expand its business in television, literary, digital and events.

Millennials moving up

Paradigm has minted seven new agents:

Jake Atterman (talent, New York), who started in the agency's mailroom, assisted agent Sarah Fargo and then became coordinator.

Joshua Finn (talent, Los Angeles), who worked with agent Jim Dempsey and then with CEO Sam Gores.

Q'Marth Ghaemi (talent, Los Angeles), who worked with agent Alisa Adler and then became coordinator.

Mary Izzo (talent, Los Angeles), who assisted co-head Andrew Ruf and then became coordinator.

Hilary Jacobs (content, Los Angeles), who worked with head Ben Weiss and then became coordinator.

Jeff Mangialardi (talent and music, Los Angeles), who worked for agent Scott Melrose and then became coordinator.

Ethan Neale (motion picture literary, Los Angeles), who began in the mailroom, assisted agent Scott Henderson and then became coordinator.

CAA has promoted Los Angeles-based motion pictures talent coordinator and trainee Eric Schonberg to agent.

Others on the dotted line

Gersh has signed Obsev Studios co-creator Diana Madison, creator and executive producer of Lifetime's Glam Masters. Agent Laura McDonald will help Madison line up both producing and hosting opportunities.

Public relations firm ID has signed:

Jujamcyn Theaters owner and president Jordan Roth, who just won the best play revival Tony Award for Angels in America. He also created and hosts the humorous digital series The Birds and the Bs, which features Broadway icons as guests.

Sue Kroll's new Warner Bros.-based production company, Kroll & Co. Entertainment.

Actress Megalyn Echikunwoke (Damien, CW Seed's Vixen)

David Krumholtz, who was most recently a regular on CBS' Living Biblically

Comedian Bert Kreischer

Comedian and author Hannah Gadsby

Portrait PR has signed Jeremy Ray Taylor, who played Ben in It and is keeping up the spooky theme with the Goosebumps sequel. He continues to be represented by Paradigm.

