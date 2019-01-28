Rep Sheet Roundup: UTA Signs Social Media Personality Lucie Fink

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.



Think Fink

UTA has signed social media personality Lucie Fink in all areas. She has more than 293,000 followers across all platforms and most recently created and hosted the Refinery29/YouTube series Try Living With Lucie, which earned two Bronze Telly Awards for “Best Lifestyle Content” and “Best Web Series” as well as a Webby nomination for “Best Personality/Host.” Fink’s other videos have included Lucie for Hire for Refinery29, and she has produced digital content in partnership with Pantene, Revlon, Venmo and Carnival Cruise Live. Her Instagram partnerships alone include Dunkin’, Target, Netflix, Under Armour and Clinique. Fink, 26, also is a stop-motion artist. She continues to be represented by manager Henry Huang at Heroes and Villains Entertainment and by attorney Matthew Wallerstein at Hirsch Wallerstein.



Others on the dotted line

Endeavor Global Marketing has tapped Michele Thornton Ghee as executive vp business development. The 20-year veteran most recently served as senior vp national ad sales for Viacom’s BET Her and has in total managed more than a billion dollars in revenue for companies including CNN, A&E, The History Channel and The Weather Channel. Based in New York, she will lead an Endeavor Global Marketing team whose clients include Visa, Papa John’s, Under Armour, Marriott, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Microsoft.

Katz PR has signed child actor Roman Christou, who appears opposite Linda Cardellini in Warner Bros.’ upcoming horror film The Curse of La Llorona. He continues to be represented by Coast to Coast and Luber Roklin.

PR firm Supersonix Media has signed director Cosmos Kiindarius, a producer of Imaginary Order, which is premiering in the U.S. Dramatic competition at Sundance. His own directorial work includes short The Quickie and feature Stand.

Sports marketing and talent representation firm The Montag Group has promoted Kevin Belbey to director of sports broadcasting.

Creative production company Tool of North America has signed two directors to its live-action roster:

Rudi Schwab, whose Gillette spot “Handle With Care” won seven Cannes Lions and four Gold Clio Awards.

Sasha Levinson, whose short film for the Las Vegas Convention and Tourism Authority, “Now and Then,” went viral and was nominated for YouTube ad of the year.

Postproduction and editorial company PS260 has hired Megan Dahlman as executive producer in its Los Angeles office.

