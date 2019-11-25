Rep Sheet Roundup: Verve Signs ‘For a Good Time, Call…’ Director

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

For a good helm, hire...

Verve has signed director Jamie Travis, best known for the 2012 phone-sex comedy For a Good Time, Call... starring Lauren Miller Rogen, Ari Graynor, Seth Rogen and Justin Long. He most recently completed the upcoming USA crime series Dare Me, on which he serves as a co-executive producer, and his other TV credits include MTV’s Faking It and Scream (both of which he directed the pilots of), Freeform’s The Bold Type and TNT’s Claws. His two short film trilogies, Patterns and The Saddest Children in the World, both premiered at Toronto and have won on the festival circuit. Travis continues to be represented by Media Talent Group and Gang Tyre.

Act two

CAA has signed scientist-turned-filmmaker Valerie Weiss. Since earning a Ph.D in X-ray crystallography from Harvard, she won Fox’s first Filmmaking Lab with her all-female Maze Runner pitch and has directed 20 television episodes, including for CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, Netflix’s Outer Banks, Dick Wolf and Shondaland shows, and the upcoming midseason finale of Fox’s Prodigal Son. Her three features are Losing Control, A Light Beneath Their Feet and The Archer. She continues to be represented by John Bauman Management and attorney Wendy Kirk at Ziffren Brittenham.

CAA also has signed storytelling app Episode Interactive, which since its 2014 launch has generated more than 200 million downloads and seven billion episode views of its 127,000 stories (for a combined 120,000 years of viewing time). The agency will work with the company to adapt its most popular stories, which target a diverse young adult audience, to other mediums.

Finally, CAA also has signed gamers Brian Kibler and Allie “Alliestrasza” Macpherson. Kibler is a two-time Magic: The Gathering Pro Tour Champion and Hall of Famer, beginning his career as a game designer at Upper Deck and then helping to found Stone Blade Entertainment. He also maintains a million followers across his social media platforms, which include Twitch and YouTube. Alliestrasza plays Hearthstone for the Fade 2 Karma esports team. Since beginning the game two years ago, she has reached the World Electronic Sports Games semifinals and the PAX East Invitational quarterfinals. She is a popular Twitch streamer and has worked with brands including Hershey’s, Honda, Maybelline and Wizards of the Coast.

Music to their ears

WME has promoted five country music agents, who all began their careers at William Morris, to partner in the Nashville office:

Abby Wells Baas began her career 23 years ago as former WMA Nashville co-head Rick Shipp’s assistant. Today, when she’s not booking all of WME’s country artists in the central midwest, she mentors at a school in Nashville’s inner city and recently traveled to Kenya’s Kakuma Refugee Camp to observe and provide aid as part of a UNICEF delegation.

Kevin Meads was promoted to agent in 2008, just two years after beginning his career at WMA. When he’s not booking WME’s country artists in large venues in the southeast, he mentors at Napier Enhanced Option Elementary and consults on various school music and art enrichment programs.

Braeden Rountree entered the WMA mailroom in 2006 after working in publishing, radio promotion, management and record label operations. When not working with clients including Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd, The Marcus King Band, Dylan Schneider and Granger Smith, he volunteers with organizations including The Nashville Rescue Mission, The Ronald McDonald House, Napier Elementary and Habitat for Humanity, and raises money for the T.J. Martell Foundation.

Barrett Sellers became a WMA assistant in 2001 after graduating from Vanderbilt. When not booking WME’s country artists in large venues in the West, he mentors at a school in Nashville’s inner city and also serves at the W.O. Smith Music School, which provides affordable, quality music education to children from low-income families.

Nate Towne became an agent in 2009, three years after entering WMA’s mailroom. When not booking arenas, amphitheaters, theaters, performing arts centers and casinos in the Northeast and consulting for various WME country artists on their touring strategy, he volunteers with groups including Napier Elementary, UNICEF, Habitat for Humanity, the Ronald McDonald House, the T.J. Martell Foundation, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and Make-a-Wish of Middle Tennessee.

Opening a new Lab

Los Angeles-based management/production company Entertainment Lab, founded by Matt Ilczuk and Sean Dubravac in Hollywood in 2011, will open a New York branch at 1370 Broadway on Nov. 30, led by Ilczuk.

“Today’s launch of our New York location will give us feet on the ground and direct insight into the New York local market, pushing our company and our talent up the industry ladder,” Ilczuk said in a statement.

Dubravac will lead the Beverly Hills office, which was opened in 2017 and has added coordinator Rachel Lindsey Stepp from Coast to Coast Talent. “The high volume of work booked by our talent and the remarkable performance of our staff over the past few years has enabled us to now expand to the East Coast market,” Dubravac said in a statement. “In addition to our actor bookings, our newly established literary department was able to sell and option a variety of TV and film packages, which further extended our sphere of influence in the market.”



Others on the dotted line

ID PR has signed Victoria Mahoney, who as second unit director on The Rise of Skywalker is the first female director to work behind the camera on the Star Wars film franchise. Her other directing credits include I Am the Night, Claws, American Crime, You and Seven Seconds, and her upcoming projects include Lovecraft Country and an adaptation of Octavia Butler’s Hugo-winning sci-fi novel Dawn.

Sovereign Talent Group has signed:

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, who in addition to winning four Grammys as a member of TLC has acted in Belly and Living Single and executive produced ATL. She continues to be managed by Maxx.

Tina Louise, best known as Ginger on Gilligan’s Island. She received the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year for 1958’s God’s Little Acre and since starred in The Trap, The Hangman, Day of the Outlaw, For Those Who Think Young, The Wrecking Crew, The Happy Ending and The Stepford Wives.

Bryan Datillo, who has played Lucas Horton on Days of Our Lives for the past 24 years, and also has starred in the indie short Gaydar and appeared on Saved By the Bell, California Dreams, Doogie Howser, M.D., Charles in Charge and CSI: NY. He continues to be managed by The Partnership.

Randy Wayne, best known as Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning movie. His other credits include Shipwrecked, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, The Closer, NCIS, Jack & Bobby, Numb3rs, Sons & Daughters and Honey 2.

Jeff Seid, the youngest IFBB professional bodybuilder in history and recently starred in and executive produced the short film Kommando 1944.

Ashlynn Yennie, who starred as Jenny in The Human Centipede and its sequel. She continues to be managed by Bohemia Group.

Supersonix PR has signed Andrea Sixtos, who played Jocelyn on Hulu’s East Los High and now can be seen as adult Zoe Ramirez on The CW’s Arrow.

NMA PR has signed Karrie Martin, who stars in Netflix’s upcoming Gentefied. She currently can be seen in the streamer’s Dolemite Is My Name, and her other credits include Pretty Little Liars, The Purge and the upcoming new Bad Boys movie. She continues to be represented by Abrams and Luber Roklin.

Chrome PR has signed EDM artist Urbano, comprised of siblings John and Marisa Urbano, whose new single “Worth the Price” is charting on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs.

