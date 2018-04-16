Rep Sheet Roundup: WME Hires Yasmine Pearl

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

Noble Endeavors

WME has hired Yasmine Pearl as a talent agent. She was most recently a manager at First Access Entertainment, where her clients included Rita Ora, Zayn Malik and Detroit’s Algee Smith. Pearl, whom the Talent Managers Association honored in 2015 with the Heller Award for adult theatrical agent of the year, began her career as an agent at Osbrink and will be based in Beverly Hills.

WME also has signed full-service film and television production company Bat Bridge Entertainment in all areas. The Austin-based company most recently released the docuseries The Radical Story of Patty Hearst, which premiered on CNN as the network’s No. 1 show in cable news and was executive produced by Bat Bridge CEO Jody Wingrove, creative director for unscripted Pat Kondelis and COO Marla Quintana. It also produced CNN’s Emmy-nominated High Profits and Showtime’s Disgraced, which earned Emmy and Critics’ Choice nominations. In narrative film, Bat Bridge produced The Vessel, which was executive produced by Terrence Malick and directed and written by Bat Bridge’s creative director for scripted Julio Quintana.

Meanwhile, Endeavor Content has hired Yael Shaoulian as vice president of non-scripted sales. She most recently handled European sales for Armoza Formats and before that worked in acquisitions at TVF. Shaoulian, who will report to Endeavor Content head of sales and partnerships Gary Marenzi, will be based in London.

Shameless signing

Shameless’ Ethan Cutkosky has signed with The Rosenzweig Group for management in all areas. The actor, now 18, has played Carl Gallagher as series regular on the Showtime dramedy since the beginning (it continues production on season nine next month). His other credits include David Goyer’s 2009 horror film The Unborn, with Gary Oldman. Cutkosky continues to be represented by Gray Talent Group and attorney Lev Ginsburg of Ginsburg Libby.

Since former Abrams talent head Marni Rosenzweig launched her eponymous management company in January, she also has signed Unreal’s Josh Kelly, who continues to be repped by Abrams, and My Crazy Roommate’s Greg Wayans, who continues to be repped by AEFH.

Others on the dotted line

School of Rock alum Lance Lim has signed with manager Lucia Chiao at Rothman/Andres Entertainment. He played Zack on the Nickelodeon adaptation of the hit Jack Black comedy, which concluded its three-season run April 8. He also recurs on ABC’s Speechless. Lim will next star in indie thriller Crossing and will be heard in the Open Road animated film Duck Duck Goose alongside Jim Gaffigan and Zendaya. Lim continues to be repped by The Park Noack Agency.

BAFTA Los Angeles has named Rogers & Cowan its agency of record. Led by Steve Doctrow and his integrated marketing team, the PR firm will provide publicity and strategic counsel for initiatives and event including the BAFTA Student Film Awards, the BAFTA Tea Party and the British Academy Britannia Awards.

BAFTA-nominated documentary filmmaker Jennifer Peedom (2015’s Sherpa) has signed with Venice-based production company Saville Productions.

Online retailer Fashion Nova has signed with PR firm Tara, Ink. The account will be led by principals Tara Solomon and Nick D’Annunzio and senior publicist Rebecca Astorga.

Entrances and elevations

CAA promoted 15 trainees to agent or executive April 13 at its annual company retreat in Carlsbad, Calif.:

Jordan Berg, agent in digital talent and packaging

Stevee Joe Eads, agent in motion pictures

Rachel Feucht, executive in CAA Hockey

Katie Germano, agent in music touring

Bilge Morden, agent in music touring

Matt Greenberg, agent in television scripted

Jason Hafford, executive in global client strategy

Allison Hironaka, agent in media finance

Amanda Lie, agent in television talent

John MacGregor, agent in theatre

Kirsten Polley, agent in television sports media and news

Jacy Schleier, agent in television alternative

Bernard Tyler, executive in brand consulting

Kiran Vora, executive in sports property sales

Paradigm has promoted eight employees to agent in its music department:

Dani Barrett

Zac Bluestone

Madi Daigle

Kylie Doyle

Zach Hartley

Brewster Lee

Jeremy Shpizner

Andrew Whitaker

Veteran music agent Phil Egenthal also has joined the agency, bringing clients that include The Revivalists, George Porter Jr., Dumpstaphunk and Foundation of Funk. The Colorado-based agent will relocate to Chicago.

ICM Partners has hired Kristin Bredes LaFemina as an agent in the broadcast department. She was an agent at Playbook, Inc., for the past four years and before that spent a combined nine years at the Pac-12 Network, which she helped launch, and the CBS Sports Network. She will be based in New York.

Abrams has hired Haydn Jones as a youth talent agent in the commercial division out of its L.A. office. For the past three years, she worked with youth actors in commercial and theatrical at L.A.’s Brogan Agency and began her career in consumer brand marketing.

Marketing agency United Entertainment Group has hired Thomas Caravella as senior vice president of licensing. The 30-year vet previously served as senior vp global licensing at Diageo and vp marketing and licensing at Disney Consumer Products. UEG also has added Michael Brown, who has worked at Lagardere Sports and IMG Worldwide, as executive vice president of sports and Tim Collins as managing director of its U.K. office. Collins’ experience includes Budweiser’s FIFA partnership and MasterCard’s Priceless Rugby World Cup campaign.

