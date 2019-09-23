Rep Sheet Roundup: WME Signs NFL Player Turned Broadcaster Jason Bell

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news.

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

London Bell

WME has signed NFL player-turned-broadcaster Jason Bell. After his seven-season stint with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Giants ended in injury-induced retirement in 2008, he went to Miami Business School and embarked on second careers in private wealth management and sports broadcasting. Bell currently co-hosts the BBC’s The NFL Show and is an analyst on the network’s live game broadcasts, including the Super Bowl. He also co-hosts The Jason & Osi Podcast with fellow former player Osi Umenyiora, where their discussions about football as well as current events, food and culture reach nearly half a million listeners. Bell also was recently named an ambassador for the new London-based NFL Academy, which aims to provide teenagers with opportunities in American football and education. He continues to be jointly represented by entertainment publicity agency Teal Entertainment and U.K. sports communications agency Macesport.

An agency vet makes a new move

Paradigm CFO Todd Quinn has joined Abrams as COO. His two decades of financial, business management and operations experience also includes serving as CFO of Gersh (2007-08) and Endeavor (2000-07). “When we bought the agency, we did so with the vision of creating a special place where we can be fierce advocates for our clients,” partners Robert Attermann (CEO), Brian Cho (president) and Adam Bold (chair) said in a joint statement. “Todd shares those values and is a testament to the high-quality team we are building at the Abrams Artists Agency.”

How did they live without her

LeAnn Rimes has signed with Paradigm worldwide in all areas. The country artist was the youngest-ever Grammy winner when she won Best New Artist at age 14; 23 years later, she has won a second Grammy in addition to 12 Billboard Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, two World Music Awards, one Country Music Association Award and one Dove Award and has sold 44 million units around the world. Fifteen of her 52 singles have been No. 1 hits, led by “How Do I Live,” which Billboard has ranked as the top Greatest All-Time Hot 100 Song by a Woman and fourth overall Greatest All-Time Hot 100 Song.

“LeAnn is one of the most prolific voices of our time,” Paradigm worldwide head of music Marty Diamond said in a statement. “As a pioneer of making music that transcends across all platforms for the better part of two decades, she continues to be a genre-bending, trailblazing talent with a voice ahead of her time.” Added Nashville co-head Jonathan Levine in a statement, “We’re honored to have LeAnn join our family of mavericks and are excited to support her as she continues to push the music industry forward.

Rimes continues to be represented by Darrell Brown at Prodigy Management. “I am honored and excited to collaborate with such a forward-thinking, unique company in this next chapter of my career,” she said in a statement. “Marty, Jonathan, the worldwide team of Paradigm and I are going to create magic.”

Scump master

UTA has signed e-sports gamer Seth “Scump” Abner in all areas. Known by fans as “The King,” he’s one of the most successful Call of Duty players of all time, most recently leading his OpTic team to a win at the 2018 CWL Las Vegas Open, a major tournament for the game. Scump himself has won 27 major championships, including the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship, and his other accolades include two gold medals at the Major League Gaming X Games and Best Console Player at the first Esports Industry Awards in 2016. Scump has more than 5 million followers on social media, and his YouTube channel has generated more than 500 million views. His live stream of the first CWL 2K tournament of the 2018 season attracted a high of 101,000 viewers at once.

A new world order for Diesel

WME Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Nash, formerly known as Diesel, has signed with agent Noelle Kim of National Talent LA and manager Barry Bloom of Braverman Bloom Co. One of pro wrestling’s biggest stars, he founded nWo alongside Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall and has gone on to appear in films including John Wick, The Detroiters, The Longest Yard and both Magic Mike movies, where he played Tarzan.

Others on the dotted line

Beverly Hills-based M3 Artists & Literary Management has promoted music manager Ryan Jeffries to vp music and licensing in its London office.

tact.media has signed Lenny Platt, who played former FBI recruit Drew Perales on the first season of ABC’s Quantico and most recently appeared opposite Julianna Margulies on National Geographic’s miniseries The Hot Zone. The company also will represent two companies Platt co-founded: event production company BBQ Films, which was nominated for a Creative Arts Emmy for its “Ecoin” event at New York Comic-Con to promote season three of USA’s Mr. Robot, and Green Screen, a cannabis-focused film screening series.

Katz PR has signed Eliza Pryor, who is a series regular on Netflix’s new comedy Team Kaylie. She continues to be repped by Osbrink and Bridges Entertainment.

Los Angeles-based MoJo Management has signed Latinx Canadian director Patricia Chica, who currently is in preproduction on her TIFF Filmmaker Lab project Montréal Girls.

L.A.-based marketing communication agency codedpr is now the agency of record for Live Nation’s merchandise division. Its first project under the partnership is the Live Nation x “Kurt Was Here” collection featuring the handwritten journals and artwork of Kurt Cobain and curated under the creative direction of Frances Bean Cobain.

