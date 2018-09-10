Rep Sheet Roundup: WME's Jennifer Rudolph Walsh Joins SeeHer Advisory Board

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

See Her Lead

WME worldwide literary head Jennifer Rudolph Walsh has joined the advisory board of SeeHer, the Association of National Advertisers' gender equality movement. Walsh, who co-created the women's conference Together Live, joins Katie Couric, Genna Davis, WNBA president Lisa Borders and InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown as media figures on the board.

"I am honored to join forces with this team who are shining the light forward for girls and women," Walsh said in a statement. "I believe in my core that storytelling has the power to transform what we believe about ourselves and others. By changing the stories we tell to include the representation of intersectional and inclusive voices, SeeHer is making sure that every girl can one day see herself and feel like she belongs."

Added ANA CEO Bob Liodice in a statement, "With the addition of Jennifer to our effort, we add the potent impact of the literary world to our growing community of leaders committed to bringing gender equality to media, advertising and all forms of storytelling."

WME also has signed ballerina Maria Khoreva in all areas. The Mariinsky Ballet soloist, 18, has an Instagram following of more than 200,000, averaging more than 14,000 likes per post. She recently performed at John Neumeier's Nijinsky Gala XLIV in Hamburg and at the Spoleto Festival in Italy. She'll next perform at a special event honoring George Balanchine and will tour in Korea, China and Japan. WME believes she has crossover potential and plans to expand her opportunities to film, television, books, endorsements and fashion.

Elsewhere in Toronto

Music agent Perry Gilman has joined Paradigm's Toronto office, its first hire since it opened in August 2017. The electronic and urban music specialist most recently worked at Madison House, whose Canadian location he launched three years ago.

"I'm honored to join such a forward-thinking agency," Gilman said in a statement. "I look forward to collaborating with my new associates at Paradigm on my expanding, talented group of artists and ensuring that they are all appropriately positioned for a global audience."

"We are excited for where Perry fits into our plan for the future growth of this office," said Rob Zifarelli, head of Paradigm's Toronto office, in a statement. "Canadian artists have always punched above their weight on the international stage, and over the past decade, urban and electronic artists have led the way. We plan to find the next stars and deliver them to the rest of the world from here."

Others on the dotted line

Katz PR has signed Dale Godboldo, who played defense attorney Carl E. Douglas in FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He continues to be represented by Daniel Hoff Agency and Industry.

L.A.-based Mayhem Entertainment PR has signed model, filmmaker and multimedia artist Yi Zhou. She is the new face of Shiseido's Gels Make Up and is developing her first feature film, after directing shorts that have been shown at Venice Biennale, Sundance and Cannes. She continues to be represented by Endeavor worldwide.

Craig Wyckoff & Associates has hired manager Jayne Kell to lead its new youth division.

Venice Beach-based production company Rodeo Show has signed director, photographer and cinematographer Tasha Van Zandt for commercial representation in the U.S. In addition to working for National Geographic, she also has created cross-media projects for clients including NBA, ThirdLove, Google, Apple, New York Times Journeys, The Guardian, Adobe and Airbnb.

Mass Appeal, a media and entertainment company focused on urban culture, has signed director Katya Bankowsky, who has created ads for brands including the WNBA, NFL, Maserati and Chase.

Nashville-based B! Noticed Public Relations has hired Leslie Armstrong as social media manager.