Fox Sports "Looking Into" Sexual Assault Allegation Made Against Analyst Corey Maggette

Meredith Watson, one of the women accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, alleges that the ex-Duke and former NBA player raped her in college 20 years ago.

Fox Sports said it was "looking into" allegations of sexual assault made against basketball analyst Corey Maggette.

Meredith Watson, the woman who accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of raping her, has said that Maggette raped her while they were in college together 20 years ago.

In a report published in The New York Times on Monday, a childhood friend of Watson's confirmed that Maggette was the man who assaulted her. On Friday, Watson's lawyers said in a statement she had been raped by an unnamed Duke University basketball player during her sophomore year.

Friday's statement also said that Fairfax raped Watson in 2000 when both were undergraduates at Duke. Watson is the second woman to come forward to accuse Fairfax of sexual assault.

Maggette played for Duke for one season, in 1998-89. He then played for a number of teams in the NBA before retiring in 2013 and transitioning to a career as a TV analyst. He currently works for Fox Sports West.

Maggette denies the allegation. In a statement to the Times, he said: “It has only been through media accounts and a statement from Meredith Watson’s lawyer that I first learned or heard of anything about these sexual assault allegations. I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my life and I completely and categorically deny any such charge.”

In an emailed statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a Fox Sports West spokesperson said: "Fox Sports takes allegations of misconduct seriously, and we are looking into the matter. We have no further comment at this time.”