Adam Driver Investigates CIA Interrogation Program in 'The Report' Teaser Trailer

Based on actual events, the Scott Z. Burns-directed film follows a Senate staffer and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) as they look into the treatment of Al Qaeda detainees.

Amazon released the teaser trailer for The Report on Thursday.

Based on actual events, the thriller follows Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) and his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) as they investigate the CIA’s use of torture under its Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created after 9/11. Jones' mission to learn the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation’s top intelligence agency went to overthrow the law, destroy evidence and hide a major secret from the American public.

Jon Hamm, Sarah Goldberg, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, Matthew Rhys, T. Ryder Smith, Corey Stoll and Maura Tierney round out the cast. The film was written and directed by Scott Z. Burns.

The trailer opens with clips of the characters watching news coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. "After 9/11 everyone was scared. Scared it might happen again," Daniel says in a voiceover. "It was my second day of grad school. The next day I changed all my classes to national security."

Daniel ends up working in Congress, where he is later tasked by Sen. Feinstein to investigate a New York Times story that reported that the CIA destroyed tapes of the interrogation of Al Qaeda detainees.

While Daniel initially struggles to learn about the scandal, he soon finds out that one detainee was waterboarded by the CIA 183 times, despite the fact that everything the man shared was already known by the CIA or a lie. After Feinstein asks why they had to waterboard him 183 times, Daniel responds, "Maybe when the report comes out, people will finally see that."

Daniel's life is soon put in danger when the CIA and White House staffers begin to view him as a threat. "They can't destroy the documents, but they can go after the next best thing. You," Stoll's character, Cyrus Clifford, tells Daniel.

"They claim they saved lives, but what they really did was make it impossible to prosecute a mass murderer because if what we did to him ever came out in the court of law, the case is over," Daniel yells at his peers about the detainee. "The guy planned 9/11."

The trailer concludes with a New York Times reporter sharing that the publication is willing to print the report the following day. "No. If it's gonna come out, it's gonna come out the right way," responds Daniel.

The Report premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. It will be in select theaters on Nov. 15 and will be available to stream on Prime Video on Nov. 29.