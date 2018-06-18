Heather Graham, Jodi Balfour Join Female-Driven Drama 'The Rest of Us'

Sophie Nelisse and Abigail Pniowsky also board Aisling Chin-Yee's directorial debut.

Heather Graham and The Crown star Jodi Balfour are top-lining the female-driven indie The Rest of Us, the directorial debut from Aisling Chin-Yee.

Sophie Nelisse and Abigail Pniowsky also star in the film about a quartet of women struggling with their own truths, flaws and secrets as their pasts color their future. Graham, best known for starring roles in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights and The Hangover trilogy, will play a divorced woman who, along with her headstrong teenage daughter (Nelisse), invites her ex-husband's second wife, played by Balfour, and her daughter (Pniowsky) to move in with them following her husband's unexpected death.

Balfour played Jacqueline Kennedy in the second season of The Crown, and also had the role of Gladys Witham in the Canadian wartime series Bomb Girls. Chin-Yee is directing The Rest of Us, produced by Babe Nation Creations. Alanna Francis wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently in production in northern Ontario.

Katie Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Emma Fleury and William Woods share producer credits, while Damon D’Oliveira and Mark Gingras executive produce.

Graham is repped by Gersh and RMS Productions. Balfour is repped by APA, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Nelisse is repped by CAA. Pnowisky is repped by The Characters Talent Agency, CESD and Cohn/Torgan Management Industry Entertainment.