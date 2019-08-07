Resting Beach Face: Try 6 Must-Have Post-Swim Skincare Products

The ultimate hydration kit that can be used day or night.

After a blistering day in the sun, rehydrate and and renew with these six home beauty luxuries and your skin will thank you

1. Sisley

Slather on shea butter-rich Velvet Sleeping Mask, infused with honey thyme, to repair parched skin while you sleep; $140, at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills or saks.com.

2. Lancer

Soothe & Hydrate Serum has moisturizing hyaluronic acid and honey, camellia and aloe extracts to alleviate inflammation; $75, at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills or neimanmarcus.com.

3. Cle de Peau

Cherry leaf extract is just one of the workhorses in Hydro-Softening Lotion that counterbalance redness and improve hydration; $105, at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills or barneys.com.

4. Ouai

The After Sun Body Soother fuses aloe, cucumber and rosehip oil to instantly hydrate sun-exposed skin from head to toe; $25, at Sephora or sephora.com.

5. Elemis

A quick spritz of Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist sends fat-filled algae into the skin to make it look smoother and hydrated; $68, at Nordstrom at The Grove or nordstrom.com.

6. Dior

Dreamskin advanced the iconic next-generation skin perfecter; $150, at Nordstrom at The Grove or nordstrom.com.

This story first appeared in the Aug. 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.