Retail Reporter: Aptly-Named, Cali-style Fashion Boutique The Westside Opens In Santa Monica

Patrons include Pink, Katie Holmes, Hilary Duff, Gina Rodriguez & Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Power fashion couple Haro and Sari Sloane Keledjian sold their women’s boutique chain Intermix to Gap Inc. in 2013 for a cool $130 million. And last spring, they quietly launched a new retail concept tapping into the mommy-and-me shopping craze.

They paired Everafter, a children’s fashion and gift shop targeting girls and boys aged 4 to 16, with The Westside, a women’s fashion boutique focused on easygoing California brands. First launched in New York's Tribeca, and already frequented by Pink, Hilary Duff, Katie Holmes, Gina Rodriguez, Maggie Gylenhaal and Marisa Hargitay, the shops have since opened on the Upper East Side in New York, in Manhasset on Long Island and, last week, in Santa Monica.

Jewelry designer and Hollywood mom Jennifer Meyer showed up for the Santa Monica opening (across the street from Brentwood Country Mart) of the head-to-toe, one-stop shop for families that peddles everything from birthday gifts, swimwear and special occasion pieces to shoes, accessories, beauty essentials and loungewear ranging from $5 to well over $1000 for the perfect leather mom jacket.

Let’s just say we’d be content in the well-curated kids’ shop. Spotted: Chic palm and pineapple print pieces plus Bari Lynn $65 girl’s acrylic box clutch handbags that are doppelgangers for Edie Parker’s $900+ adult box bags. Twinning in the mom’s and kid’s division are brands like Aviator Nation, Zimmermann and Spiritual Gangster. And then there are the ultimate giftables for any age: Polaroid cameras, Sunnylife pool floats, beaded headbands, House of Intuition candles, Sister of Los Angeles glassware, Shiva Rose natural skincare, and sparkly Unicorn Snot makeup.

On the mom’s side, look for denim by Agolde and Re/Done, Sub_Urban Riot sweats with cactus logos, Birkenstocks, cashmere sweaters with exclusive phrases like “California Love” and “California Dreaming” by buzzy New York label Lingua Franca, and boho-chic styles by Misa Los Angeles and Love Shack Fancy.

“There’s really no multi-brand casual boutique in the market; we’re all about high-low price points and wearable clothes across the board,” says Sloane Keledjian. “There’s school, there’s dressy, there’s weekend, there’s pajamas. For kids, you’ve got Zara, Gap, department stores and high-end single-brand but there’s not a lot of multi-brand. Ours is a really neighborhood approach targeted to moms shopping for their kids versus being an after-thought. For moms, we do a really good sweats, leggings and casual T-shirts business that proves you can be stylish even wearing yoga clothes! I love to dress casual and comfortable but well put-together. After all, the person who’s taking the credit card out is the mom, not the kid, so our approach is more service-y.”

Beyond shopping, Keledjian says the shop will offer an array of fun programming to keep kids occupied, from braid bars to photo booths and sneaker customization, plus plenty of hang-out space in a homey atmosphere with Ligne Roset sofas, tie-dye wallpaper and crochet lampshades by Tom Dixon, thanks to New York interior design firm Janson Goldstein.

Sounds like an easy way to spend an afternoon.

The Westside/Everafter; 256 26th Street, Santa Monica; (310) 319-1692.