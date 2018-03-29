Retail Reporter: Inside Alexander McQueen’s New Beverly Hills Boutique

The British brand loved by Kate Middleton and Hollywood has a new Beverly Hills flagship and South Coast Plaza store.

Alexander McQueen is staking a larger claim in Los Angeles.

The British fashion brand quietly moved its flagship from Melrose Avenue to Rodeo Drive last month, taking over the former Bottega Veneta space that is more than 2,000 square feet. The gallery-like space boasts the first-ever VIP atelier on the second floor to accommodate celebrity stylists and the brand’s Hollywood fans.

In June, the house helmed by creative director Sarah Burton and owned by Gucci Group will open its first boutique at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California. And a new Alexander McQueen billboard just went up along the well-trafficked Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood — yet another sign (literally) that the brand is expanding its celebrity footprint.

Burton’s ethereal gowns make frequent appearances on the red carpet. Tiffany Haddish loves her $4,000 jeweled McQueen so much, she wore it twice — while hosting Saturday Night Live in November and again to present at the Oscars earlier this month. Kate Middleton often dons the label, as do such A-listers as Cate Blanchett, Sienna Miller, Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Diane Kruger, Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Harry Styles and Celine Dion.

Word is that Alexander McQueen will be rolling out a new as-yet-undisclosed global store concept next year, starting in Europe (with the London flagship first) and then moving to the U.S. So for now, the minimalist white boutique design is intended to showcase Burton’s spring-summer runway collection that drew inspiration from British country estate gardens in full bloom. What better to wear to the royal wedding on May 19?