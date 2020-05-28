'The Revenant' Author to Publish New Book 'Ridgeline' Next Summer

The novel will mark Michael Punke's first in 19 years.

Michael Punke, author of the New York Times best-seller The Revenant is set to publish his first novel in 19 years. Ridgeline (Henry Holt and Company) is slated to hit bookshelves in summer 2021.

The story is "set against the backdrop of the Indian Wars in 1860s Wyoming and interweaves the perspectives of key U.S. Army officers, the family members they brought with them to settle the West, and the indigenous people who fought off the invasion of their land, including the legendary Crazy Horse," according to a Henry Holt press release.

The original Revenant, published in 2002, received critic praise and became a best-seller. The story was adapted into the 2015 film of the same name helmed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The Revenant marked DiCaprio's first Academy Award win for best actor and also earned Oscars for director and cinematography.

The film adaptation centered on frontiersman Hugh Glass (DiCaprio), who is forced to survive and find his way back to civilization after a member of his hunting team (Tom Hardy) murders his young son and he later endures a gruesome bear attack. Despite being injured, the fur trapper treks through the harsh, snowy terrain to track down the former team member who betrayed him.

Punke is repped by Dorian Karchmar at WME. Henry Holt bought North American and first serial rights to the novel.