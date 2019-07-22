'Revenge Body' Fitness Trainers Offer Group Classes in L.A.

These A-list approved trainers offer group workout classes at their Los Angeles fitness studios.

Is a smoking body the best form of revenge? Absolutely, according to Khloe Kardashian and her E! reality show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian that debuted its third season on Sunday, July 7. “It’s a little silly but true,” Kardashian said in a statement. “There is literally no downfall to working out your blues in the gym. You’ll feel better, and the by-product will be a fierce bod that’s bound to make your ex do a double-take.”

Fortunately, for the recently spurned among us, three of the hand-selected Hollywood fitness gurus featured on the show have studios in Los Angeles that offer the opportunity to get that take me back six-pack.

“I prefer the term ‘re-loved body’” says A-list trainer Simone de la Rue who counts Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon and Rosie Huntington-Whitely among her clients. “Self-love, self-care and putting yourself first is the best revenge.”

De la Rue's Body By Simone studios in Brentwood and West Hollywood both offer high-octane cardio dance, sculpting and trampoline sessions along with eight-week Total Body Transformation programs where clients are guided through daily workouts, provided with nutrition plans from celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, and have their progress tracked (starting at $900).

“It's the same program that I used on Revenge Body in take-home format,” says de la Rue. “You are coached throughout the process by my incredible trainers and always experience meaningful emotional and physical results.”

For those who can’t make it into the studio, there is the BBS app, which features new classes and recipes every week and state of the art progress tracking. “Whenever Revenge Body clients couldn’t make it in to the studio, I had them use the app at home,” she says.

"With the focus on social media today, expectations are often based on false images and can get us into a bit of a funk,’” says Luke Milton, whose side-splitting HIIT workouts are a favorite with Darren Criss, Lucy Hale, Kaley Cuoco, Kristen Bell, and Hillary Duff. Milton's Training Mate has studios in Santa Monica, Studio City and West Hollywood offering a variety of full body sessions with names like Thunder Down Under and Mel-Burn that keep the mood light even when the workout is intense.

“Gyms in Hollywood can be an intimidating experience,” says Milton. “We want you to feel like your mates are waiting here to provide all the support and encouragement you need to achieve your healthy lifestyle goals. It should be the best part of your day.”

Based on the idea that you can do anything for 45 seconds, the fast-paced, 45-second circuit workouts use a combination of dumbbells, kettle bells, suspension bands, bikes, and rowers to burn up to 1,000 calories in a single session, accompanied by lots of bad jokes to motivate the participants. “

"A healthy lifestyle is available to everyone not just celebrities,” says Milton, who based his Revenge Body regimes on the studio experience. “The physical transformation is a bonus. but having the confidence to start living the life you deserve is the best revenge.”

"Punch, breathe, repeat," is the motto at the Gloveworx boxing fitness studio, which has locations at Westfield Century City and in Santa Monica. “Being your best self, taking steps in the right direction and making good decisions for yourself is often the hardest thing,” says owner and former boxer Leyon Azubuike, who works with Ashley Graham, Nick Carter, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jennifer Aniston. “On Revenge Body my job is to help people on their journey towards that and that’s what we do in the studios.”

A typical Gloveworx Signature Session includes a mix of strength work and conditioning on the turf, mitt work in the ring with heavy bags, and heart-rate revving cardio stints on stationary bikes, rowers and VersaClimbers to challenge the body and mind.

“This is a mental as much as a physical workout. It’s about complete focus and leaving all your other worries outside the gym,” says Azubuike. Small group class sizes allow the trainers to tailor sessions to meet clients’ goals (there is one coach for every eight people); there are also smaller 101 sessions that focus on the basics of throwing punches and boxing footwork as well as bespoke one-on-one sessions.

“Every coach here has trained under the same methodology that I use with my clients on TV. So no matter what studio you’re in, you'll be practicing within that exact same structure,” he says.

Revenge Body airs Sunday nights on E!