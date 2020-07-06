Rian Johnson Directs Commercial for Virtual 'Pokemon Go' Fest

Dubbed "Look Closer," the 30 second video from the 'Knives Out' director honors the augmented reality mobile game on its fourth anniversary.

Rian Johnson has teamed with game developer Niantic and The Pokémon Company for a commercial for Pokémon Go Fest, which is taking place virtually later this month.

Dubbed "Look Closer," the 30 second video from the Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director honors the location-based augmented reality mobile game in time for its fourth anniversary and teases the surprises that users can expect while playing the game from anywhere in the world.

"Pokémon Go has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I've been practicing physical distancing these past few months,” said Johnson in a blog post from Veronica Saron, product marketing manager at Pokémon Go. "As a longtime Pokémon trainer, it was a real pleasure working with Niantic on this spot."

Johnson continued, "It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely, and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy." According to the blog post, Johnson directed the cast and crew in New Zealand from Los Angeles and collaborated with teams from Niantic and The Pokémon Company in New York, Seattle, San Francisco, London and Tokyo.

Since releasing in 2016, Pokémon Go had generated over $3.1 billion in revenue by the end of 2019 and more than 55 million downloads worldwide. According to the latest figures from analytics firm Sensor Tower, the game has now surpassed $3.6 billion in global player spending.

"Our vision at Niantic has always been to create experiences that foster discovery and exploration within the real world," said Saron of the upcoming Fest. "We are continuously inspired by the amazing stories Trainers from all walks of life have shared about discovering the magic and surprises around every corner of their very own neighborhoods and towns."

Pokémon Go Fest takes place over two days between July 25-26 and will include a new social feature and digital hub for attendees to come together.

View Johnson's commercial below.