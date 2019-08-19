Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' Added to London Film Festival

'The Personal History of David Copperfield' will lift the curtains on the festival, while 'The Irishman' will close it.

The London Film Festival has added another all-star ensemble title to its lineup.

Rian Johnson's modern take on the whoduunit, Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Colette, Katherine Langford and Christopher Plummer, is set to have its European premiere at the event on Oct. 8, organizers announced Monday.

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.

“I’m thrilled to be screening Knives Out at the BFI London Film Festival," said Johnson. "This film was an attempt to capture the twisty fun of an Agatha Christie whodunnit, it’s a great pleasure to be showing it in the country responsible for the genre’s golden age."

Knives Out joins previously announced festival opener The Personal History of David Copperfield and closer The Irishman in the London Film Festival schedule.

The 63rd BFI London Film Festival takes place Oct. 2-Oct. 13. The full program will be announced on Aug. 29.