Ric Ocasek, Paulina Porizkova Separate After 28 Years

Kevin Kane/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The model and actress announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she and the Cars rocker have not been a couple "for the past year."

Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage.

They first met while filming the music video for The Cars song "Drive" in 1984 and were together last month when 74-year-old Ocasek was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

They have two children.

The 53-year-old Porizkova says their family is "a well-built car." But she says that "as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison."