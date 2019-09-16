Ric Ocasek's Cause of Death Released

He was found unresponsive in his Manhattan townhouse on Sunday.

The cause of death for Ric Ocasek, the frontman of The Cars, was announced Monday.

Born Richard Theodore Otcasek, the iconic musician was found unresponsive in his Manhattan townhouse on Sunday and later pronounced dead. He was 75.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has released the cause of death, which was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Pulmonary emphysema was a contributing factor.

Ocasek released seven solo albums, two of which came out during The Cars’ heyday. He also was a prolific producer.

Ocasek was married three times and has six sons. He was married to model and actress Paulina Porizkova for 28 years.