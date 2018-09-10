Riccardo Tisci’s First Burberry Collection Will Be Instantly Shoppable

Pieces from the LFW show will roll out on social media and in the Regent Street store

Making its first foray into a customized digital selling experience, Burberry will make Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci’s inaugural collection available through a series of 24-hour limited-edition releases on Instagram and WeChat social media channels immediately following the brand’s London Fashion Week presentation on Sept. 17.

For one day only, the limited-edition pieces will also be available at the fashion house’s flagship at 121 Regent Street, which will also undergo the Tisci treatment. Starting on Sept. 15, the reimagined store will unveil its themed rooms that tell the story of the brand through product. The space will also feature "Sisyphus Reclined," a three-story interactive installation by artist Graham Hudson on display through early October. Last month, Tisci offered a glimpse of what's in store for the brand under his direction with the unveiling of a new Peter Saville Studio-designed logo and monogram on Instagram.

The digital push offers yet another glimpse into the future of Burberry; last week, the brand announced it will ditch real fur in the future, starting with Tisci’s first show, and will phase out existing products with fur to reach its goal of becoming totally fur free. As part of the brand’s five-year responsibility agenda unveiled in 2017, Burberry also confirmed that it will cease destroying unsold goods — a practice employed by luxury brands to prevent inventory from being sold at discounted prices.