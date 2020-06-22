Richard Armitage, Paz Vega, John Leguizamo Join 'The Man From Rome' (Exclusive)

Based on the book by Arturo Perez-Reverte and being sold at the Cannes Virtual Market by Moonstone, the film follows a Vatican agent sent to investigate several mysterious killings at a church.

Richard Armitage (The Hobbit trilogy), Paz Vega (Spanglish) and John Leguizamo (Moulin Rouge) are set to star in the theological crime thriller The Man from Rome, based on the bestselling book of the same name by famed Spanish author Arturo Perez-Reverte and set to start shooting in Spain in February, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal.

Geraldine Chaplin, Paul Guilfoyle and Marlon Moreno will also star in the project, unveiled by Enrique Cerezo Producciones Cinematograficas, Drumskin Productions and Fundacion Enic Producciones. It is being soldat the Cannes Virtual Market, which kicked off on Monday, with Moonstone Films handling international sales.

Award-winning Colombian filmmaker Sergio Dow (Hemingway, the Hunter of Death) directs from his own script, with two-time Oscar nominated cinematographer Ed Lachman (Carol, The Virgin Suicides, Desperately Seeking Susan) behind the camera.

The Man from Rome centers on Father Lorenzo Quart (Armitage), an agent of the Vatican's intelligence system, who is sen to Seville in Spain to investigate several mysterious killings at a crumbling church, under threat of being torn down. Along the way, he encounters a range of peculiar and less-than-honest characters, including an aristocratic divorcee, an old foe in the form of an Archbishop and a henchman working for a group of real estate investors.

The Spanish-Colombian co-production is being produced by Enrique Cerezo, Alina Hleap and Rich Cowan.