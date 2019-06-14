Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan Join 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

BAFTA-winning 'Happy Valley' star Sarah Lancashire has also been cast in the adaptation of the hit British stage musical.

Richard E. Grant, still fresh from his Oscar-nominated role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Catastrophe co-creator and star Sharon Horgan have joined the cast of Everybody's Talking about Jamie, the adaptation of the hit British stage musical.

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire has also joined the film, while newcomer Max Harwood is set to play the titular role of Jamie, a schoolboy who dreams of wearing a frock to his school prom.

The film is a Film4, Warp Films and New Regency production and is set to start shooting later this month.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie originally opened in Sheffield in 2017 before moving to London's West End and being nominated for five Olivier Awards. It is currently playing at the Apollo Theater.