Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Welcome Second Child

The baby boy joins older brother Alexander.

Congratulations are in order for Richard Gere, who once again is a new father to a baby boy, according to Hola! magazine.

The actor and his wife, Alejandra Silva, recently welcomed their second child together.

Their first son, Alexander, was born in February 2019.

Gere and Silva discreetly married in April 2018 after dating for four years.

Gere was married to Cindy Crawford from 1991-1995 and to Carey Lowell from 2002-2016. Gere and Lowell share a 20-year-old son, Homer.

Silva was previously married to Govind Friedland. They share a son, Albert.