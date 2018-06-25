Richard Harrison, Known as "The Old Man" on 'Pawn Stars,' Dies at 77

"He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over," his son, Rick, says.

Richard Harrison, known as "The Old Man" on Pawn Stars, died Monday, his son and show co-star, Rick Harrison, confirmed. He was 77.

"He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over," Rick Harrison wrote in a post on Instagram. "He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool 'Old Man' as my dad."

He added. "That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show Pawn Stars touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time."

Pawn Stars is a reality TV series on History, which is filmed in Las Vegas at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop that opened in 1989. The show stars the late Harrison and Rick, along with Rick's son, Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison, and Corey's childhood friend, Austin "Chumlee" Russell.

The show premiered in July 2009 and features a number of local experts who visit the shop to help evaluate the rare and often kooky items brought in by sellers.

The late Harrison provided a lot of the comic relief. Often cantankerous (in a funny way), "The Old Man" wasn't afraid to bust the chops of his son and others who worked in the shop.