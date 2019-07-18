Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie Join 'The Last Shift' Comedy

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Allison Tolman and Birgundi Baker also board the indie about an aging fast food worker nearing his final graveyard shift after 38 years.

The Shape of Water star Richard Jenkins and Shane Paul McGhie (What Men Want) are set to star in indie comedy The Last Shift.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Allison Tolman, Birgundi Baker and Ed O'Neill are also boarding the indie about an aging fast food worker nearing his final graveyard shift after 38 years. Written and directed by Emmy- winning filmmaker Andrew Cohn, the film follows Stanley, played by Jenkins, as a retiring worker asked to train his young replacement (McGhie), which steers his final weekend of work toward an unexpected turn.

Park Pictures, Bona Fide Productions and Whitewater Films are producing The Last Shift. Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Sam Bisbee, Alex Lipschultz and Bert Kern share the producer credits, while Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Lance Acord, Theodora Dunlap, Wendy Neu, Franklin Carson, Wendy vanden Heuvel, Terry Diamond, David Schwartz, John Diamond and Kevin McGrail executive produce the film now shooting in Chicago.

“In writing The Last Shift, I wanted to update an old and familiar genre in a fresh and surprising way. I'm grateful that Park Pictures and Bona Fide saw the same opportunity to explore these complex issues of race, class and authority in an honest and authentic manner," Cohn said in a statement.

Jenkins is repped by The Gersh Agency and Bill Treusch Management. McGhie is repped by Innovative Artists.