BAFTA Scotland Awards: Richard Madden, Florence Pugh Among Nominations as 'Wild Rose' Leads Charge

The Jessica Buckley-starring country music drama picked up three nods from BAFTA's Scottish branch.

Bodyguard star Richard Madden may have been a shocking omission from the list of nominees for the 2019 BAFTA TV awards earlier this year, but the Scottish-born actor — who won a Golden Globe for his turn as police sergeant David Budd in the hit BBC/Netflix series — is at least getting some recognition in his homeland.

Madden – also recently seen as Elton John's manager in Rocketman and soon to enter the Marvel universe thanks to The Eternals — has been nominated for a BAFTA Scotland award, going up against fellow Scots Alex Ferns (Chernobyl) and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) for best actor television.

In the best actress television category, Jenna Coleman (The Cry), Kelly Macdonald (The Victim) and Morven Christie (The Bay) are all nominated.

Away from the small screen, Jessie Buckley is nominated for best actress film for her lead turn in Wild Rose, alongside Shirley Henderson, who played Lucille Hardy in Stan & Ollie, and Florence Pugh, seen as queen consort Elizabeth de Burgh in Netflix's Outlaw King.

Jack Lowden, meanwhile, earned a nomination as Henry Stuart in Mary Queen of Scots, together with Peter Mullan for psychological thriller The Vanishing and Lorn Macdonald for coming-of-age music drama Beats.

Wild Rose and The Cry both led the way on the BAFTA Scotland nominations count, with three each.

The awards ceremony will be held on Nov. 3.