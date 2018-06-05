Richard Simmons Sues PI Over Tracking Device

Simmons and his driver say the device was planted and in place for over a year.

Most celebrities like followers, but only online — and now fitness guru Richard Simmons, reclusive for the last four years, says he has at least one follower too many.

On Monday, Simmons and his live-in caretaker/driver Theresa Reveles filed suit alleging that a Los Angeles private detective, Scott Brian Matthews, placed a tracking device on Reveles' car, which is Simmons' sole means of transportation.

According to the suit, Matthews planted the device in order to determine whether Simmons had visited hospitals in connection with a purported gender transition reported subsequently by the National Enquirer and Radar Online. Simmons calls the gender transition stories “false and fabricated.” He sued the publications, but the suit was dismissed on free speech grounds, a ruling that Simmons says he is appealing.

Simmons and Reveles say they discovered the device in December. They allege that it had been on the car for over a year, though they don’t say how they know this. However, they say that Matthews leased the trackers from a company called Live View GPS, which they say terminated its involvement with Matthews after learning of the unauthorized device.

The suit points out that California law criminalizes using trackers without consent except by law enforcement and seeks damages, including punitive and treble damages, for invasion of privacy and trespass.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a private detective firm owned by an S. Brian Matthews for comment.