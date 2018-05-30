Richard Suckle Named President of Charles Roven's Atlas Entertainment (Exclusive)

Suckle began his career at Atlas as Roven's assistant.

Richard Suckle has been named president of Atlas Entertainment, the production company run by Wonder Woman and Dark Knight producer Charles Roven.

The move is an elevation for Suckle, who has been working with Roven since 1992 when he first joined the producer as his assistant. Suckle moved up the ranks, eventually becoming Roven’s producing partner on movies such as Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman and American Hustle. The latter earned him, along with Roven and Megan Ellison and Jonathan Gordon, a best picture nomination.

In his new role, Suckle will work closely with Roven to guide the direction of the company, mentor its creative executives and continue producing projects.

“Richard is an incredible producer and has been an invaluable asset in the 26 years that he has been a part of the Atlas family,” said Roven in a statement. “I admire his impeccable taste and his commitment to growing Atlas. I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to continue working with him in a greater capacity.”

Among Suckle’s first screen credits were producing with Roven the $275-million-plus worldwide box office hit Scooby-Doo, and its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

One of Suckle’s key accomplishments has been in growing Atlas’ presence on the television front. He is an executive producer on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys, based on the 1995 Academy Award-nominated Atlas-produced film of the same name. The show returns for its fourth and final season on June 15, 2018.

He also brought in the upcoming true-crime scripted anthology series Dirty John to Atlas, which is currently in pre-production and stars Connie Britton and Eric Bana. The series, which received a two season, straight to series order from Bravo, is set to premiere in last quarter of 2018.

Said Suckle: “Atlas has been my home for many years and I am thrilled to continue collaborating with our incredibly talented team here in a more meaningful way.”

The Atlas team includes longtime producer Alex Gartner and executives Andy Horwitz, Curt Kanemoto, Rebecca Roven Oakley, Topher Rhys Lawrence, Madison Weireter, Melinda Whitaker, Robert Amidon and Elise Iglesias.