Black Keys Musician Richard Swift Dies at 41

Bandmate Dan Auerbach confirmed Swift's death with an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Producer and musician Richard Swift, who performed with the Shins and the Black Keys, has died, bandmate Dan Auerbach confirmed on Instagram. Swift was 41.

"Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know," Auerbach captioned a picture of him and Swift. "He’s now with his Mom and Sister. I will miss you my friend."

A post on a Facebook page attributed to Swift also announced his death, adding "And all the angels sing 'Que Sera Sera.'"

It was revealed last month that Swift, who was the touring bassist for the Black Keys in 2014 and played drums in Auerbach's other band the Arcs, was hospitalized due to a "serious medical condition," with a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his medical bills.

Pitchfork previously reported the news of Swift's death, writing that he died Tuesday morning in Tacoma, Washington, a rep confirmed to the music website.

Swift also collaborated with and produced music for Guster, Ray LaMontagne, Tennis and Sharon Van Etten, among other artists.