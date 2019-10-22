Rick Fox Out as Partner as Esports Dispute Settles

The former NBA star has been embroiled in a legal dispute with partners at Echo Fox for months.

The lengthy legal battle between Rick Fox and partners at his esports venture, Echo Fox, came to a close on Monday as the two parties came to a settlement agreement that sees the former NBA star removed as a general partner of the competitive gaming organization.

The dispute centered on the sale of Echo Fox's vacated tournament slot in League of Legends competition. In August, the partners called for Fox's removal from his position as co-owner within 60 days, claiming he was "grossly negligent or committed willful misconduct in the performance of [his] duties," in an email sent to Fox and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. That same week, on Aug. 23, a breach of fiduciary duty lawsuit was filed by Vision Esports against Fox in L.A. County Superior Court alleging Fox "engaged in reckless and fraudulent self-dealing" and "willfully or recklessly breached confidentiality agreements to which he was bound."

On Monday, the parties informed the court a settlement was reached, stating, “Fox no longer owns, controls or is involved in the General Partner of Echo Fox, and have agreed that all claims in this Action should be dismissed with prejudice following execution of the settlement agreement.”

“I am beyond thrilled by this settlement," shareholder Amit Raizada tells THR.

A request for comment from Fox was not immediately returned.

The partners have also asked Judge Rupert Byrdsong to set aside his earlier order that the court would take control of the proceeds from the Riot sale during the litigation.

The August suit followed a string of disputes between Fox and his partners over the past few months. Earlier this year, Fox said he would cut ties with Echo Fox because of what he described as an "abhorrent" display of racism by a shareholder, Raizada. (Raizada is similarly accused of smearing ex-partners in an ongoing unrelated Missouri lawsuit.) Riot Games LCS commissioner Chris Greeley announced an investigation into the incident, and ultimately Echo Fox decided to give up its slot in Riot's North American League of Legends Championship Series.

Following that announcement, Fox was accused of tanking a deal for the open slot in favor of pushing one that personally benefited him. Meanwhile, Fox told THR at the time that the claims were "outrageous" lies and that Riot had vetted the deal. A Riot Games rep, meanwhile, said "no bids were pre-approved."

In August, in the wake of the arguments, Echo Fox terminated the contracts of all of its League of Legends players.