Rick Moranis Joins 'SCTV' Reunion Documentary for Netflix

Moranis will join Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas in the comedy special to be directed by Martin Scorcese.

Comedy legend Rick Moranis will appear in Netflix's upcoming SCTV reunion, An Afternoon with SCTV, after all.

Moranis, who along with Dave Thomas played SCTV and Saturday Night Live's beer-loving McKenzie brothers during the 1980s, was not named as part of the original cast members set to participate in a live taping of the comedy special, to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, on Sunday in Toronto.

But Netflix on Thursday confirmed Moranis will appear alongside Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and Thomas in the comedy special, which is set to launch in 2019. Canada's CTV also boards the project.

Netflix will premiere the title globally in all territories, except Canada where CTV will debut the special. Sunday's reunion in Toronto will anchor the documentary about the cult TV series featuring members of Canada’s Second City comedy troupe, with Andrew Alexander, John Brunton and Lindsay Cox producing.

Most of the original SCTV cast moved from the Canadian touchstone comedy to successful careers in Hollywood movies and TV shows, including Martin Short , who brought many of his SCTV characters to his eventual star turn on Saturday Night Live.

SCTV premiered in 1976, a year after Saturday Night Live debuted stateside, as a satire of TV programming conveyed as a broadcast day from a low-budget TV station in the fictional town of Melonville, with backstage machinations included.

The latest SCTV reunion follows Moranis and Thomas last year reuniting for a Toronto benefit concert.