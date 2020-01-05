Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais to Hollywood Audience: You're "All Terrified of Ronan Farrow"

To open Sunday's show, the five-time emcee warned the nominated stars that his monologue would be delivered at their expense.

While kicking off the Golden Globes from Los Angeles on Sunday, host Ricky Gervais warned the Hollywood audience that his monologue jokes would be delivered at their expense. And the five-time bomb-throwing emcee didn't waste any time targeting the nominated stars and executives sitting before him.

But he also took aim at the collective group.

"Tonight isn't just about the people in front of the camera. In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world," said Gervais during his scathing and expletive-filled opener. "People from every background. But they all have one thing in common: They're all terrified of Ronan Farrow."

The host then added, "He's coming for you, He's coming for you."

The joke led into Gervais then calling out this year's projects tackling sexual misconduct. "Talking of all you perverts, it was a big year for pedophile movies. Surviving R Kelly, Leaving Neverland ... Two Popes (laughs). Shut up, shut up. I don't care. I don't care."

Gervais' Farrow jab comes one day ahead of Harvey Weinstein's historic trial. On Monday, more than 80 women who have accused the disgraced mogul of sexual misconduct plan to attend in person as they gird themselves for attacks by his lawyers.

Farrow famously helped to expose the Hollywood mogul with a series of exposés, beginning in October of 2017 to kick off the #MeToo movement. Since then, the Pulitzer prize-winning journalist has published investigative pieces containing sexual misconduct allegations against powerful Hollywood figures, including former CBS chief Les Moonves and NBC's handling of ousted anchor Matt Lauer.

Of the many men called out during the #MeToo movement, Weinstein will be the first to stand trial in a criminal courtroom on Monday.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards were broadcast live coast-to-coast on NBC (from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT) on Sunday. Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.