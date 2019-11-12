Ricky Gervais to Host Golden Globes For a Record Fifth Time

The British comedian previously hosted the event from 2010 to 2012 and returned for the fourth time in 2016.

After repeatedly stating he would never take the job again, Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globes for a record fifth time.

The British comedian previously hosted the event from 2010 to 2012 and returned for the fourth time in 2016. Gervais' hosting stints have been marked by infamous jokes at the expense of Hollywood A-listers such as Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lawrence as well as the organisers of the event the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

“Once again, they've made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais in a statement.

"There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA added: “When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected. We’re excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!”

The 2019 Globes were co-hosted by actress Sandra Oh and comedian Andy Samberg. NBC's broadcast of the 76th edition of the event— which had an NFL playoff game as a lead-in — delivered 18.61 million viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49. The total audience was a tiny bit smaller than 2018's 19.02 million and hit a three-year low.

The 77th Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and air live on NBC on Jan. 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

The Golden Globes is produced by the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions (DCP). DCP is owned by Valence Media, which is also the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.