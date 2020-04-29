Ricky Gervais and Jimmy Fallon Make Amazon Alexa Guess Words During "Hey Robot" Game

Contestants had to try to get the device to guess a particular word on Tuesday's 'Tonight Show.'

Ricky Gervais and Jimmy Fallon competed against each other in a game of "Hey Robot" during Tuesday's episode of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The late night host explained that he would pull a word out of a jar. After sharing the randomly selected word, the players would take turns giving clues to an Amazon Alexa. "You can't say the word on the note, but you have to try to get the robot to say the word on the note," said Fallon.

The first word they were challenged to get the Alexa to guess was "yoga." Gervais kicked off the round by describing the word as "a meditative exercise from the Far East."

After the robot incorrectly guessed that Gervais was talking about "guided meditation," Fallon said, "Downward dog is a form of…" The Alexa replied, "Sorry, I don't know that."

"What exercise rhymes with 'boga'?" Gervais said. Fallon followed with, "Alexa, what is a low-impact exercise?"

As the robot continued to incorrectly state the word, Gervais hinted that the word is a "Buddhist exercise." The Alexa responded, "Exercise added to your shopping list."

Gervais later took a different approach, asking, "Who is smarter than the average bear?" The robot replied, "According to another Amazon customer, 'smarter than the average bear.' All it really means is that the person being talked about is smarter than average, but you may be asking where the bear came from. That would be Yogi Bear." Fallon accepted the Alexa's response, making Gervais the winner of the first round.

For the second round, the players were challenged to make the device say the word "turtleneck."

"Alexa, what shirt would Steve Jobs wear?" asked Fallon. The Alexa responded that Jobs "was known for his iconic black long sleeve mock turtleneck and jeans."

The players were next instructed to make the Alexa say "wagon." Gervais began, "A stagecoach is an example of this vehicle." The device responded, "The Chevy convertible driven by Pink is a random vehicle."

For Fallon's turn, the host sang Darius Rucker's "Wagon Wheel." He then asked for the Alexa to name Rucker's hit songs, though it shuffled a playlist of the singer's discography.

After Gervais asked what a dog is "doing when it's moving it's tail back and forth," he took a break from the round to ask what a male bird is called. After the Alexa said it's called "a cock," both Gervais and Fallon burst into cheers.

Watch the full game, below.