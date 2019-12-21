Ricky Gervais Pens Series of Seemingly Transphobic Tweets From "Spoof Account"

Since the Twitter rant, the comedian has not provided any further clarification as to the nature of his tweets.

Shortly following J.K. Rowling's support of author and cisgender woman Maya Forstater — who penned a lengthy post on Medium about losing her job after speaking up about the negative impact of gender identity rights — Ricky Gervais posted a series of tweets that have come under fire from the trans community.

Early on Saturday, Gervais tweeted a reply to satire account Jarvis Dupont, which voiced concern from the perspective of a trans woman. Gervais wrote, "Those awful biological women can never understand what it must be like for you becoming a lovely lady so late in life. They take their girly privileges for granted. Winning at female sports and having their own toilets. Well, enough is enough."

After being told "Kindness is magic. Try to remember that" by another Twitter user, Gervais again fired off a response. "Exactly. We need to protect the rights of women. Not erode them because some men have found a new cunning way to dominate and demonize an entire sex." The tweet received numerous responses from those expressing concern for Gervais.

The comedian continued to reply to Twitter users throughout the morning, including asking people to report him if he's said anything "transphobic."

Gervais at one point referenced his behavior by writing that the tweets were posted from a "spoof account." One user asked him to clarify whether he was joking in this tweets: "So are you telling a joke or taking a stance? Cause if it was a joke it falls flat."

Gervais responded, "That's why it was free."

Another Twitter user asked Gervais, "Can you clarify if you think trans women are men or that there is another group of people that are men and up to no good," to which the comedian replied, "Sure. I think trans women are women. I wasn't talking about trans people."

The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment from Gervais' rep was not immediately returned.