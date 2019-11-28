Ricky Gervais Promises Unpredictability in First Golden Globes Promo

The first commercial for the 77th ceremony, featuring its host, promises, "You never know what he's going to do."

Curious to see how Ricky Gervais will tackle yet another Golden Globes hosting gig? The first promotion for the 77th annual ceremony is offering a clue.

In the spot, which debuted Thursday, the British comedian can be seen receiving instructions from an off-camera crew member to pour himself a glass of champagne. "Okay," he says. As the cameras are rolling, he addresses them, "Hi, I'm Ricky Gervais, and I'm hosting the Golden Globes," before spraying the camera and off-stage with champagne.

"You never know what he's going to do," a narrator says as the Golden Globes title card appears.

The 77th ceremony will mark Gervais' fifth hosting gig with the Golden Globes, despite his repeated statements that he would never host the ceremony again. During his time onstage at the ceremony in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, Gervais made several infamous jokes about celebrities and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Globes.

“When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected. We’re excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said in a statement in the 2019 announcement of Gervais as host.

In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show after the announcement, Gervais said of his preparation process, "When I do it, I'm going to say what I want. I don't have to rehearse. And they say that's fine." He added, "I do have to tell a lawyer about it just before I go on."

The Golden Globes will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and air live on NBC on Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.