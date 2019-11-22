Ricky Gervais Talks Offending Stars as Golden Globes Host: "It's No Trouble"

During a recent appearance on the U.K.'s 'Graham Norton Show,' the British comedian spoke about his reputation for taking his jokes a bit too far.

Ricky Gervais made a Thursday night appearance on the U.K.'s Graham Norton Show, where he talked about his upcoming gig hosting the 2020 Golden Globes.

The British comedian — who has hosted the Hollywood awards ceremony four times before, from 2010 to 2012 and again in 2016 — spoke specifically about his reputation for sometimes taking his jokes a bit too far. Gervais told Norton that he doesn't rehearse before hitting the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel, where the Globes are held each year.

"When I do it, I'm going to say what I want. I don't have to rehearse. And they say that's fine," Gervais said of his preparation process. However, he admitted, "I do have to tell a lawyer it just before I go on."

Asked if he has ever had to cut material for legal reasons, Gervais said no. "Because I know the law. I know what I can get away with," he admitted with a smile. "I know what I can say."

"I don't libel anyone," Gervais continued, later claiming, "And I've never had a complaint upheld. See? I know what I'm doing."

Gervais' hosting stints have been marked by infamous jokes at the expense of Hollywood A-listers such as Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as the organizers of the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Robert Downey Jr. previously commented on Gervais' jokes during the 2011 Golden Globes ceremony, saying, "Aside from the fact that it's been hugely mean-spirited with mildly sinister undertones, I'd say the vibe of the show has been pretty good so far, wouldn't you?"

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have also jokingly criticized Gervais for his sense of humor in the past. "We recall when Ricky Gervais was a slightly chubby but very kind comedian," Hanks said while presenting a Golden Globe at a previous show. Allen then chimed in, "Neither of which he is now."

Still, Gervais remains unbothered. "People say, 'Why do you go through so much trouble to offend people?'" he told Norton. "And I say, 'It's no trouble.'"

The 77th Golden Globes will air live on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Jan. 5.

