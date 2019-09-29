Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Expecting Fourth Child Together

The singer shared the exciting news while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Congratulations are in store for Ricky Martin. The superstar singer has announced that he and husband Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child together.

Martin, 47, shared the exciting news while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

"I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting," Martin told the audience after giving shout-outs to his husband and children. "Alright! I love big families."

During the event, Martin was honored with the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropic effords.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer and Yosef currently share three children together, 11-year-old twin sons Valentino and Matteo, and baby daughter Lucia. The couple announced their marriage last year.

Watch Martin's announcement below.

At #HRCNationalDinner, @Ricky_Martin announces that he and husband

Jwan Yosef are expecting a new addition to their family.

Congratulations, Ricky and Jwan! #BabyOnBoard! pic.twitter.com/ngpqk0Rdhg — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 29, 2019

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.