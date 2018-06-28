Disney Shake-Up: Ricky Strauss to Head Streaming Service; Asad Ayaz Named Marketing Boss

The streaming service is set to launch in 2019.

Disney marketing chief Ricky Strauss has been named president of Disney's upcoming SVOD service, set to launch in 2019.

Asad Ayaz will assume the role of president of marketing for the film studio, succeeding Strauss, who has guided theatrical marketing campaigns during a time unprecedented boom for Disney. Insiders say Strauss' appointment signals the importance Disney brass is assigning to the new streaming service.

In his new role, Strauss is tasked with developing the strategic content vision for Disney's streaming service. He'll oversee development of the service’s original programming slate, production partnerships and content acquisitions. Strauss will have creative oversight and execution of feature films, episodic series and short-form content.

Agnes Chu will continue in a key leadership position as senior vice president of content for the service, reporting to Strauss.

Strauss will also be responsible for marketing. Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services,and his team will remain responsible for the technology side.

Strauss will report to Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer International.

Ayaz has been Strauss' top lieutenant in Disney's marketing division, which oversees the campaigns for films from the studio proper, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel. Ayaz will report to Walt Disney Studios president Alan Bergman.

Additionally, distribution chief Cathleen Taff has been upped to president of distribution, franchise management and business & audience insights.

“We are fortunate to have a wealth of talented leaders at The Walt Disney Studios, and even as the wonderful Ricky Strauss takes on a new role for Disney’s streaming service, the elevation of our own Asad Ayaz and Cathleen Taff provides continuity of leadership alongside new and diverse perspectives that keep our business ahead of the curve,” Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn.

More to come...