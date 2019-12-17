Rideback, MRC Launch Second TV Incubator

The six-month residency aims to support drama writers who want to create their own market-ready projects.

Production company Rideback and indie studio Media Rights Capital are launching a second session of the Rideback TV Incubator for drama writers.

The incubator is a paid, six-month residency for TV writers from diverse backgrounds who are seeking to create their own series for a premium cable or streaming outlet. The program will choose five writers who have previously been staffed on a show at the executive story editor level or higher. They'll be paired with experienced showrunners or executive producers who act as mentors; the writers will also offer feedback to one another.

“The second year of the Rideback TV Incubator will again provide an inclusive mix of voices with the collaborative power of a writers room from day one," said Rideback founder and CEO Dan Lin. "The creative process is greatly enhanced through this unique community of creators and producers all supporting one another."

Creators will be paid $200,000 for the six-month session, with the goal of generating a market-ready project. Any project that goes forward will be produced by Rideback, with financing and studio support from MRC, which is funding the incubator. Creators will receive executive producer credit on projects that go to series, with writing credits as determined by the Writers Guild. Producer mentors will also be attached to projects as EPs.

"We are committed to helping writers develop their creative vision, learn to sell their shows and understand what it means to be a creator in today’s competitive landscape,” said Elsie Choi, executive director of the Rideback TV Incubator.

The 2019 session of the incubator is wrapping up, with series projects to be taken to market soon. Applications for the 2020 residency will be taken from Jan. 13-19; forms are here. The 2020 incubator will run from April 1-Sept. 30.

Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group, also owns MRC.