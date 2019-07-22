Ridley Scott to Direct Matt Damon, Ben Affleck in 'The Last Duel'

The 'Good Will Hunting' duo and Nicole Holofcener will adapt Eric Jager's book about a knight battling a squire accused of violating the knight’s beautiful young wife in 14th century France.

Ridley Scott is set to direct a reteaming of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in The Last Duel, a revenge thriller based on Eric Jager's book about dueling warriors in 14th century France, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The project is based on Jager's The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France, and recounts a real-life revenge drama whose script will be co-written by Nicole Holofcener, Damon and Affleck.

The project will be co-produced by Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck's Pearl Street Films shingle.

The Last Duel also marks a rare onscreen collaboration for Damon and Affleck, who starred in Good Will Hunting, the heartfelt 1997 drama that also featured Robin Williams and went on to win two Oscars at the 70th Academy Awards, including for Williams' performance.

Scott last directed Matt Damon in The Martian, an outer space adventure project from 20th Century Fox that marked his 21st feature.

Elsewhere, Damon is teaming with Spotlight director Tom McCarthy and Participant Media on a new feature project, Stillwater, in which he plays an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille in France to visit his estranged daughter, who is imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit.

Damon, who is repped by WME, will also be seen starring opposite Christian Bale in Fox's upcoming drama Ford v Ferrari, which is due out Nov. 15.

Affleck, who is also repped by WME, is set to star in Universal's I Am Still Alive, which he will also produce via his Pearl Street Films.