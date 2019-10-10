Rights Available: A Witchy Romance and a Vampire Slaying Book Club

See The Hollywood Reporter's picks for hot new materials with Hollywood appeal.

Rights Available highlights The Hollywood Reporter's picks for hot new materials with Hollywood appeal.

Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin

Agency: UTA

The debut follows a witch-in-hiding and a witch hunter as they are forced into a marriage that puts them both in danger. The love story with a high concept bend is ideal fodder for a streaming service, where young adult and romance narratives have traditionally performed well, like stand-outs To All the Boys I Have Loved Before and series The Society.

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix

Agency: Aperture Entertainment & Gotham Group

The upcoming novel (out via Quirk Books in April 2020) can be described as Fried Green Tomatoes meets Van Helsing. Set in the 90s, the story follows a women’s book club that is charged with protecting their southern suburban community, when a handsome stranger moves in and is not what he seems.

The book is the latest from genre writer Grady Hendrix, whose previous work My Best Friend’s Exorcism was picked up by Endeavor Content to be developed as a feature with Christopher Landon, the writer-director of the Happy Death Day movies, set to produce.

This story first appeared in the Sept. 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.