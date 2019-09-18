Rights Available: An Uber Deep-Dive and an Instagram Ghostwriter Tell-All

See the The Hollywood Reporter's picks for hot new materials with Hollywood appeal.

Rights Available highlights The Hollywood Reporter's picks for hot new materials with Hollywood appeal.

Super Pumped by Mike Isaac

Agencies: UTA, Levine Greenberg Rostan

In a novel published Sept. 3 via W.W. Norton & Co., a New York Times technology correspondent takes a deep-dive into the rise and fall of ride-share app Uber under now-ousted CEO Travis Kalanick.

It's been nearly a decade since David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin gave audiences their Oscar-winning character study into startup culture with The Social Network. Given the dramatic upheaval (and several Congressional testimonies) that have happened in the interim, Super Pumped could be Hollywood's chance to produce an updated narrative based in contemporary Silicon Valley.

"I Was Caroline Calloway" by Natalie Beach

Agency: CAA

The first person confessional tracks a L.A.-based writer’s trajectory from college classmate to friend to paid ghostwriter to for social media influencer, Caroline Calloway. A tell-all for the Instagram generation, the story took Twitter by storm after it was published on Sept. 10 on New York Magazine vertical The Cut.

The story falls adjacent to a burgeoning “female scammer” genre that is growing in Hollywood. STX's Hustlers— based on a New York article about strippers that fleece their Wall Street clientele— had a massive $33 million opening weekend, while Shonda Rhimes is developing a series around the story of fake heiress Anna Delvey and Kate McKinnon is set to play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in a Hulu limited series.

