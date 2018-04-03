Rihanna Bringing Fenty x Puma to Coachella

It's gonna be wet.

Is Rihanna headed to Coachella? Could be. Her Fenty x Puma line is hosting a “Drippin” pool party on April 14, the first weekend of the music fest which boasts Beyonce, the Weeknd, Eminem, Lorde and many more headliners this year.

Rihanna didn't show a fall Fenty collection at any of the fashion weeks in February. Her last Fenty runway extravaganza was in New York for the spring 2018 collection. During the motocross-themed show, which included stunt drivers roaring overhead through the space, she debuted Fenty swimwear, including bikinis and one-piece bathing suits with zip-front, lacing and cutout details a la Body Glove circa 1985; surf-inspired, neoprene mini dresses; nylon dolphin shorts over bike shorts; and the new high-heel Puma x Fenty flip flops, all in acid hues and all, it should be said, perfect for Coachella.

The Fenty bash joins a number of other high-profile fashion events on the Coachella-adjacent calendar, including an April 12 Dior Sauvage fragrance party being held at Pioneertown, the 9th annual Levi’s Neon Carnival and Jeremy Scott's Moschino-sponsored shindig.