Rihanna Launches Lingerie Collection Savage X

Fifty shades of RiRi?

Fenty beauty creator Rihanna is expanding to lingerie with the launch of Savage X.

The “S&M” singer—and reigning Met Gala fashion queen—debuted her size-inclusive lingerie collection in on Friday. Her 90 styles include bodysuits, corsets, rompers, jumpsuits, robes and accessories—we’re talking crops, handcuffs, satin restraints, eye masks and garters for “bad gal RiRi.”

She’s branding Savage X as inclusive in terms of size, affordability, color and use. Bra sizes range from 32A to 44DD, with bralettes, undies and sleepwear going up to 3XL. And everything is less than $100, with undies starting at $14.50 and bras at $39.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” Rihanna says. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it."

Rihanna previously opened up about the brand’s body positive message in Vogue, talking about her online body shamers. “You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she said. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.” She also noted the difficulty of finding the right nude for black women (Savage X features several shades of nude).

Rihanna has divided the goods into four capsules: On The Reg (basics), U Cute Lace (lace, feminine), Damn (sexy, garters, bodysuits) and Black Widow Risqué (ultra sexy, half cup bras, open back bikinis). The standouts? Floral lace catsuits, fuzzy lavender handcuffs and chartreuse padded eye masks for starters.

She previewed Damn on her Instagram, setting the mood with a dark corset, garters and pumps (damn, girl!).

4 dayz, sis! #DAMN @savagexfenty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 7, 2018 at 10:12am PDT

Rihanna's fashion business certainly is booming. During its first month, Fenty sold five times the amount of Kylie Cosmetics, and she recently hosted a "Drippin" pool party at Coachella for her Fenty x Puma collab.

Now she's using the technology of online retailer TechStyle Fashion Group (JustFab, Fabletics) for Savage x Fenty. The lingerie is available at SAVAGEX.com and online retailer Zalando.