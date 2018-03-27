Style Notes: Rihanna Launching Body Lava; Milly Popping Up at Fred Segal

In case you missed it.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty to Launch Body Products [Instagram]

On Monday night and this morning, Rihanna broke the news on her Instagram story that Fenty Beauty is moving into the realm of body products with the launch of Body Lava, a luminizing body oil in two shades, and a Fairy Bomb “glittering pom pom”—a ‘90s throwback powder puff coated with shimmery body powder. Both products will be released April 6.

Accessories Council Names Partial List Of 2018 ACE Award Winners [WWD]

The non-profit Accessories Council’s 22nd annual ACE Award Gala will take place on June 11 at Cipriani’s in New York City and today the first round of winners has been announced. No surprise that Tracee Ellis Ross will be honored with the Style Ambassador Award. The stylish Black-ish actress has had plenty of major fashion moments in the last year, thanks in part to her stylist Karla Welch, who ranked in the top ten on THR’s recently-released list of “The 25 Most Powerful Stylists In Hollywood—as did stylist Micaela Erlanger (with clients including Meryl Streep, Common, Lupita Nyong’o and Diane Kruger) who will pick up the ACE Style Influencer Award.

The American Heritage Award will go to Brooks Brothers, San Francisco direct-to-consumer footwear brand Allbirds will take home the Breakthrough Award, New York concept store Story by Rachel Shechtman will walk away with the Specialty Retailer Award, French luxury leather goods company Longchamp will receive the Legacy Award, and cult New York-based streetwear brand Kith will be honored with the Retail Influencer Award. Other honorees will include Westfield Corporation (the Retail Innovation Award), Sam & Libby Edelman (the Hall of Fame Award) and The Jewelry Group (the Business Excellence Award). Additional winners and presenters will be announced prior to the June ceremony.

A sneak peak into this year's #ACEAwards fabulous honorees! The ACE Awards will be held June 11th! For more information email RSVP@accessoriescouncil.org. @WWD https://t.co/A909sxHd3a via @wwd — Accessories Council (@AccessoryNews) March 27, 2018

Milly Launches Pop-Up at Fred Segal [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

New York-based fashion brand Milly (whose fans include Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Emma Roberts) has debuted a spring pop-up shop inside Fred Segal’s flagship on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, open through May 2. The shop features an exclusive range of colorful dresses, tees, tanks and hoodie from the designer’s spring “Wildflower” collection. Known for her political activism, Smith’s latest line “reflects the importance of loving oneself and celebrating the strength, beauty and sexuality of women, through a metaphor of the wildflower,” according to a press release.

H&M Profits Dropped 44 Percent in First Quarter [WWD]

Swedish fast-fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz has reported first-quarter profits (for the period ending Feb. 28) at a 16-year low, blaming the dip on substantial discounts, slow sales and extremely cold weather. H&M has recently been shifting to a larger investment in its digital business. The company’s other brands include H&M Home, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, Arket and a ninth brand, Afound (described as an “off-price marketplace”), set to launch in Sweden later this year.