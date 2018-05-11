Rihanna’s Los Angeles Home Broken Into, Intruder Arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of "possible burglary," police say.

A 26-year-old man is accused of breaking into the home of Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna, on Thursday, Los Angeles police told The Hollywood Reporter.

A call for a possible burglary was reported around 10 a.m. in the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue to the LAPD Hollywood division, LAPD spokesperson Rosario Herrera told THR.

As officers arrived on the scene, they saw the suspect leaving the home, Herrera said. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of "possible burglary," police said.

It is not clear if anything was taken. Rihanna, 30, was not home during the break-in.

There have been a number of high-profile celebrity home break-ins over the past few years.

Others who have been targeted include David Spade, Emmy Rossum, NBA player Nick Young, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Hart and Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig (twice).

Los Angeles police previously told THR that the celebrity home break-ins are not connected to the reported gang "Knock-Knock" burglaries.