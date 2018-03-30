Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money" Becomes Protest Anthem For Howard University Students

Fighting injustice with RiRi lyrics.

Rihanna always has her fans’ backs, especially when they’re rising up against injustice with a little help from her music.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. has been in the news after a recent scandal revealed that employees stole about $1 million from the school’s financial aid. As expected, the students were outraged and led a protest on Thursday (Mar. 29). With money missing, the protesters chose a fitting anthem for their cause: RiRi’s “Bitch Better Have My Money.”

Howard students found out employees stole over $1M in financial aid so they took over their Administration building and started singing ‘Bitch Better Have My Money.” pic.twitter.com/760u3TFZwc — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 29, 2018

The R&B songstress retweeted a video of the protest, showing a massive group of students flooding the administrative building of the school shouting the song’s hardcore lyrics. Rihanna added a flexing arm and a raising hands emoji to her caption.

