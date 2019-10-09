Rihanna Confirms She Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show in Solidarity With Colin Kaepernick

"There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way," the singer told 'Vogue' about her decision to not perform during the 2019 championship game.

Rihanna confirmed the rumors that she turned down the opportunity to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick in Vogue's November cover story.

Kaepernick made headlines in 2016 when he took a knee during the National Anthem at NFL games as a form of protest against police brutality and the racial injustices faced by people of color in America.

After the singer was asked if she turned down the gig in support of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, she responded, "Absolutely."

"I couldn’t dare do that," she explained. "For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way."

Following rumors that Rihanna turned down the halftime show, it was announced that Maroon 5 would take the slot with Travis Scott and Big Boi.

As for this year's big game, it was announced in late September that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. The annual NFL championship game will be played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2.