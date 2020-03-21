Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts

The funds will go toward local food banks serving the elderly and other at-risk communities; protective equipment for healthcare workers; establishing (and maintaining) ICUs; distributing respiratory supplies and more.

Rihanna's nonprofit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, has donated $5 million toward coronavirus response efforts on a global scale.

The pop star and mogul's initiative — which she launched in 2012, and named for her grandparents — will be supporting Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as they continue to battle the pandemic in the U.S., the Caribbean and Africa.

Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic." said Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, in a statement.

The funds provided by the Clara Lionel Foundation will go towards local food banks serving the elderly and other at-risk communities in the U.S.; protective equipment for healthcare and lab workers; establishing (and maintaining) ICUs; distributing respiratory supplies, testing, care and support for native communities and countries such as Haiti and Malawi, and more.

The Clara Lionel Foundation has focused on health and disaster preparedness since the founding of the organization, especially in the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa, and these COVID-19 efforts further their mission in the face of this global threat.

